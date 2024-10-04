‘Internet for All’ approved in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Internet service continues to become more of a necessity. The Biden-Harris administration has approved Idaho’s “Internet for All” initial proposal. This will help under-served areas get affordable and reliable internet access.

“In the year 2024, there is no one in this country that does not deserve to have access to the internet,” said deputy director for the BEAD program at the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Courtney Dozier.

Idaho has received about $583 million from the Biden-Harris Administration to make sure all people in the state can have the internet. The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program will work to identify people who qualify to receive funding for internet access.

“...In order to build out the application project areas that have those broadband serviceable locations that need internet at, at a higher quality or simply need internet because they're not currently connected,” said Idaho Office of Broadband State Broadband Manager, Ramón Hobdey-Sánchez.

Once information is collected on who qualifies for the funding, a proposal will be sent in, the funding distribution will begin in about a year.

"We'll start to see permitting happening and shovels in the ground," Dozier said. "So we still got a tail on this program, but it's it's still a really important milestone."

Hobdey-Sánchez says enhancing broadband infrastructure will go a long way in supporting a goal that Governor Brad Little has for Idaho. “Creating an environment, economic, education, and otherwise, that promotes an atmosphere that our children and generations after us not only are born and live here, but want to stay.”