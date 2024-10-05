Health workers in Lebanon describe deadly Israeli attacks on colleagues and fear more

BEIRUT (AP) — A hospital director in southern Lebanon says Israel’s military struck outside its gates without warning on Friday, killing seven paramedics and forcing the facility to close. The account to The Associated Press described one of the most deadly attacks on health workers in the weeks since fighting escalated between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon’s health ministry says such attacks have killed dozens of health workers in recent days. Israel has not commented specifically on Friday’s attack, which came shortly before Israel’s Arabic-language military spokesman accused Hezbollah of using ambulances to transport weapons and fighters. Lebanese officials and hospital directors deny it.

