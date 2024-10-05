Michael Madigan once controlled much of Illinois politics. Now the ex-House speaker heads to trial

CHICAGO (AP) — The former Illinois House Speaker once lauded as the longest-serving legislative leader in American history will enter a federal courtroom this week on charges he used his vast influence to run a “criminal enterprise” to amass even more wealth and power. Michael Madigan is charged in a multimillion dollar racketeering and bribery scheme, some involving Illinois’ largest utility. The Chicago Democrat was once considered the most powerful force in Illinois politics. From wiretapped calls to video-recorded meetings, much of the evidence has been previewed in open court. A sweeping investigation of public corruption has already produced convictions of legislators and Madigan’s former chief of staff.

