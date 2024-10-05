Survivors grapple with aid cuts and the Taliban a year after massive Afghan earthquake

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The devastating earthquake that hit western Afghanistan’s Herat province a year ago was a major challenge for the Taliban. Nobody knows for sure how many people died in the 6.3 magnitude quake on Oct. 7, 2023, or in the strong aftershocks that followed. The Taliban estimated that at least 4,000 perished. The U.N. gave a far lower figure of about 1,500. Residents say the Taliban helped at first by opening hospitals and caring for the displaced but that the aid soon stopped. Charities had stepped in to build housing for survivors but some say replacement homes are poorly constructed. On top of that, foreign donors are feeling fatigued.

