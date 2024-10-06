Advocacy groups suspend use of ‘suicide capsule’ pending Swiss criminal probe into its first use

Advocacy groups behind a so-called suicide capsule say they have suspended the process of taking applications for its use as a criminal investigation into its first use in Switzerland is completed. The president of Switzerland-based The Last Resort, Florian Willet, is being held in pretrial detention, said the group and affiliate Exit International. Swiss police arrested Willet following the death of an unidentified 64-year-old woman from the U.S. Midwest. On Sept. 23 she became the first person to use the device, known as the “Sarco,” near the German border. Switzerland has some of the most permissive laws anywhere on assisted dying.

