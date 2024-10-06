Brazilians vote in tense local elections

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians are voting in the first round of local elections for mayors, deputy mayors and councilors. In Sao Paulo, three mayoral candidates are running neck-and-neck, including incumbent Ricardo Nunes, left-wing lawmaker Guilherme Boulos and self-help guru turned far-right politician Pablo Marçal. A runoff is scheduled for Oct. 27. Much of the attention has been on Brazil’s biggest city, where the race has been marred by episodes of violence involving Marçal. More than 155 million Brazilians are eligible to vote.

