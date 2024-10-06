British leader Starmer’s chief of staff quits over reports about salary

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff has quit, citing concerns that growing news reports about her role “risked becoming a distraction to the government.” Sue Gray’s resignation came after recent reports about tensions between her and Starmer’s chief adviser Morgan McSweeney, and that she was earning more than the prime minister. The BBC has reported that Gray’s annual salary was 170,000 pounds, or $223,000, about 3,000 pounds more than Starmer’s pay. Gray said she accepted a new role as Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations. McSweeney will replace her as chief of staff at Downing Street.

