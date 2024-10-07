Defendant pleads no contest in shooting of Native activist at protest of Spanish conquistador statue

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has pleaded no contest to reduced charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a Native American activist during demonstrations about abandoned plans to reinstall a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Ryan David Martinez on Monday accepted combined prison sentences of 9 1/2 years that will be served concurrently over a four-year period. Prosecutors agreed to dismisses a possible hate-crime sentence enhancement. Activist Jacob Johns was wounded in the shooting. He says he’s disappointed with the plea agreement. He still regards the shooting as a crime motivated by racial hatred.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.