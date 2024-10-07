Hot-air balloon bumps line, causing brief power outage during Albuquerque balloon fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say nearly 13,000 utility customers were without electricity for an hour after a hot-air balloon bumped a power line in northeast Albuquerque. Monday marked the third day of the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Public Service Company of New Mexico says the outage began at 8:35 a.m. and affected some 12,730 customers. Event organizers say the balloon landed safely and nobody aboard was injured. There was no immediate word as to what caused the incident. The balloon fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to New Mexico each fall to see dozens of colorful balloons soaring aloft.

