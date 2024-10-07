North Carolina residents impacted by Helene likely to see some voting changes
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has unanimously passed an emergency resolution to make several voting changes in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. The board is made up of both Democrats and Republicans. The resolution passed Monday includes changes such as allowing absentee ballots to be dropped off at Election Day polling places by 7:30 p.m. It also lets voters pick up absentee ballots in-person until the day before the election. County election boards may also make changes to where early voting and Election Day polling places are located.