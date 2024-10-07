Turning Point wants to revolutionize how Republicans turn out voters. Some are skeptical

WASHINGTON (AP) — The conservative group Turning Point has long been known for hosting glitzy events, cultivating far-right influencers and raising prodigious amounts of money. But this election season the group changed its focus to mobilizing an army of Donald Trump supporters to get to the polls. It’s part of an effort by the group’s leaders to broaden their reach beyond the youth movement. Many fellow Republicans are deeply skeptical, pointing to the group’s lavish salaries and propensity for self-dealing. Already, a rival political effort lead by Elon Musk has taken over for the group in Wisconsin. A Turning Point spokesman said the group is refocusing on turning out Trump voters in its adopted home state of Arizona.

