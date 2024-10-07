UK doctor admits trying to kill his mother’s partner with poison disguised as a COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (AP) — A British doctor has admitted trying to kill his mother’s long-term partner by injecting him with poison disguised as a COVID-19 vaccine. Prosecutors say Thomas Kwan pretended to be a community nurse and injected Patrick O’Hara with a toxic substance, likely a pesticide. O’Hara developed a rare flesh-eating disease that left him in intensive care. O’Hara stood between Kwan and an inheritance. Kwan, who is 53, initially denied attempted murder. On Monday he changed his plea to guilty at Newcastle Crown Court in northeast England. Prosecutor Thomas Makepeace said Kwan used his “encyclopedic knowledge” of poisons in the plot to kill O’Hara, who was “a potential impediment to Mr. Kwan inheriting his mother’s estate.” Kwan will be sentenced later.

