AP Elections Top 25: The people, places, races, dates and things to know about Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans will cast roughly 160 million ballots by the time Election Day comes to a close — in several different ways, including many cast a few weeks before polls even open. They will choose a president, members of Congress and thousands of state lawmakers, city council members, attorneys generals, secretaries of state and other offices up and down the ballot. This year’s election also comes at a moment in the nation’s history when the very basics of how America votes are being challenged as never before by disinformation and distrust. The Associated Press Elections Top 25 aimed to help make sense of it all by providing a list of the Top 25 people, places, races, dates and things to know about Election Day.

