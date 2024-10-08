Dominican Republic starts mass deportations of Haitians and expels nearly 11,000 in a week

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic says it has deported or repatriated nearly 11,000 Haitians in the past week. It’s fulfilling a pledge to do so weekly as neighboring Haiti scrambles to handle the influx while besieged by poverty and gang violence. The Dominican government last week announced it would deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week. It cited an “excess” of immigrants as relations between the countries that share the island of Hispaniola continue to sour. Haiti told an emergency meeting of the Organization of American States that the deportations are a “discriminatory campaign against Haitians due to their nationality and color of their skin.”

