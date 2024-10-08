FIFA bans Italian player Curto for 10 games for discrimination toward South Korean opponent

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned Italian soccer player Marco Curto for 10 games for making a discriminatory remark to South Korea forward Hee Chan Hwang in a preseason game between Como and Wolverhampton. The 25-year-old Curto also must do community services and undergo training and education. Como defended Curto after the game in July claiming the remark that Hwang “thinks he’s Jackie Chan” was not intended to be derogatory. The South Korea Football Association filed a formal complaint to FIFA. Como has since loaned Curto to Cesena and he will miss Serie B games.

