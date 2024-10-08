France tightens steps to prevent one of Osama bin Laden’s sons from returning

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says he has taken additional steps against any effort by one of the sons of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden to return to France. The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that Omar bin Laden had been living in France’s Normandy region but left the country in October 2023 after French authorities withdrew his residency papers and ordered him out. At the time, authorities also barred him from returning to France for two years. In a post Tuesday on the social media platform X, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he has imposed an additional ban to ensure that Omar bin Laden “will not be able to return to France for any reason whatsoever.”

