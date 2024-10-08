Hurricane Milton forces NHL’s Lightning, other sports teams to alter game plans

The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton to practice the rest of the week in the Raleigh area for their season opener at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Milton, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s home opener against Carolina is set for Saturday night and is on as scheduled for now. The NFL’s Buccaneers made a similar decision, deciding to travel early to New Orleans for their game against the Saints on Sunday.

