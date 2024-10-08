Officials release more videos of hesitant police response to Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, TEXAS (AP) — Authorities have released footage from the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that police originally failed to make public. The videos released Tuesday show officers scrambling to treat victims and parents running near the building outside Robb Elementary School. Police have said the additional videos were discovered days after a large collection of audio and video recordings were released in August. The delayed law enforcement response to the shooting has been widely condemned as a massive failure. Nearly 400 officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman in a fourth-grade classroom filled with dead and wounded children and teachers.

