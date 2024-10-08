This Montana Senate candidate said his opponent ate ‘lobbyist steak.’ But he lobbied—with steak

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Tim Sheehy took a shot at incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester during a recent debate for “eating lobbyist steak” while Sheehy was fighting in Afghanistan. Emails show Sheehy himself has a taste for red meat and lobbying: He met with a Montana official at a steakhouse while Sheehy was pressing the state to establish an aerial firefighting fleet that stood to benefit his own company. There’s no indication the lobbying effort involved any wrongdoing by Sheehy or his company, Bridger Aerospace. The Republican is considered to have a strong chance of toppling Tester in November. The GOP needs just a couple seats to regain the Senate majority.

