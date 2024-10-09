Bakery that makes Sarah Lee and Entenmann’s breads pushes back on FDA sesame warning

A top U.S. commercial bakery is pushing back on a Food and Drug Administration warning to stop using labels that say its products contain sesame — even when they don’t. Bimbo Bakeries USA includes brands such as Sarah Lee, Entenmann’s and Ball Park buns and rolls. It appears to be defying an FDA warning letter that said the firm’s products are misbranded. Bimbo officials won’t change their labels, saying it wants uniform labels that protect consumers. Food safety advocates protested the response.

