Former President Bill Clinton travels to Georgia to rally rural Black voters to the polls

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is urging voters in rural Georgia to get behind the upbeat campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris for the office he once held. Clinton spoke Sunday at a Black church in Albany, a historic spot for the civil rights movement. President Joe Biden won Georgia narrowly in 2020, in part by turning out Black voters across the swing state. Polls show the race between Harris and former president Donald Trump will be a tight one nationally and in Georgia. Clinton spoke to voters in Albany about unity and Harris’ economic policies and urged them to turn out to vote.

