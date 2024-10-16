FIRE WATCH: Latest information on area wildfires

LATEST INFORMATION

The information below comes from fire managers daily updates.

RED ROCK FIRE

(UPDATED 10/16/2024)

Fire Size: 76,288 acres

Containment: 19%

Personnel: 596

Monday crews checked for hotspots along the handline built off Blackbird Road (FR 115) around the mine. In and around Cobalt, crews built line around some more structures near the Panther Creek Road (FR 055). Uncrewed aircraft applied fire to the interior of the perimeter on the northeast side to remove fuels ahead of the cold front which could bring increased winds. Across the rest of the east and south sides of the fire, heavy equipment and crews strengthened containment lines and mopped up the fire’s edge. Mop up continued on the spot fire in Napias Creek where downed trees have made the task challenging, but there are no concerns for fire growth.

Wednesday, much of the focus will be on the Williams Creek Summit, down the Ridge Road toward Lake Mountain and the dozer line construction off Moyer Peak. With the passage of the cold front, higher west winds will try to push the fire towards the east, making the Ridge Road preparation the focus. Elsewhere across the fire crews are backhauling unnecessary pumps, hose and supplies and preparing other equipment for below freezing temperatures. Firefighters continue to look for and extinguish any remaining heat.

GARDEN FIRE

(Reported 10/16/2024)

Size: 10,536 acres

Containment: 1%

Personnel: 68



Crews continued to monitor, mop up and secure lines particularly in Panther Creek and the Salmon River corridor. There are no additional ignitions planned at this time. Today crews will continue to make sure fire doesn’t spot across the river or move towards the west.

Evacuations: Lemhi County Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, and the Salmon-Challis National Forest have established three (3) evacuation zones for the Garden Fire.

Zone 1: From Cove Creek to Ebeneezer Bar, downriver along the Salmon River Road #030.

Zone 2: On Panther Creek Rd #055, a half mile south of Beaver Creek Rd #057 to the Salmon River Rd #030 confluence.

Zone 3: Panther Creek to Spring Creek to include private land up Spring Creek

ZONE 1 is in “GO” status

ZONE 2 is in “GO” status

ZONE 3 IS IN "SET" STATUS

Information on evacuation status can be found on Lemhi County’s website, https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/, under ‘News and Notices.’

PACK TRAIL FIRE

(Reported 10/16/2024)

Size: 86,555 acres

Containment: 62%

Personnel: 613

Operations – Tuesday on the east side of the fire, ground crews continued to secure the 540 Road, continuing their mop-up operations along that feature. On the south side, the Pack Trail Fire saw increased fire activity during the evening periods but crews supported by aviation were able to keep the fire north of the Union Pass road. The fire continued to be active in the areas around Cowboy Camp, Strawberry Warming Hut, and Fish Creek Guard Station to various degrees. SSW winds and receptive fuels contributed to activity across the fire area. On the west flank, in the Gros Ventre River Basin, firefighters continue patrolling the Burnt Ridge area and use aircraft to slow the fire’s advance into the valley where appropriate. The structure protection group continued their work around values at risk in the valley.

Evacuations – Brooks Lake Lodge, Pinnacle Cabins, Falls Camp, and Long Creek have been reduced to a Level 2 “Set” Evacuation Warning. Level 3 “Go” evacuation orders remain in effect for Lava Mountain Lodge and McKenzie Highland Ranch. The Dunoir Road Corridor has been reduced to a Level 1 “Ready” Evacuation Warning. See theFremont County Emergency Management Facebook Page for alerts and updates. See the Teton County Emergency Management website updates and to sign up for emergency alerts through Everbridge.

Road Closures – The Union Pass Road is closed on the Pinedale District (BTNF) from Mosquito Lake to the DuNoir on the Wind River District (SHO).

Forest Closures - Closure Order #04-03-24-316 is in effect from October 9, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. through November 1, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. unless rescinded. This order supersedes previous orders, including #04-03-24-315, prohibiting the same or similar acts in the same described area.

MERIDIAN FIRE

Meridian Fire burning on October 15, 2024

(Reported 10/16/2024)

Size: 2,797 acres

Containment: 9%

Personnel: 54

Located: Approximately 10 miles southwest of Lyons Bridge on HWY 287 in the Meridian Creek Drainage of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The fire increased by 1,372 acres today after it got established in timber across FS Trail 6019 and moved to the east/northeast to the top of Cliff Lake Bench. Resources conducted a successful firing operation around structures to reduce available fuel and increase depth between the fires edge and the structures. Two Type 1 helicopters were used to drop water during the firing operation and provided aerial views and information of the fires spread.

The rest of the fire showed moderate fire activity throughout the day. Madison County Sheriff’s office spoke to homeowners on Sundance Bench and Madison Valley Ranches and updated them on the fire situation. An additional Type 1 helicopter was ordered and will be on scene for tomorrow’s shift.

To see the latest on other fires, visit inciweb.wildfires.gov