Megan Marshack, aide to Nelson Rockefeller who was with him at his death in 1979, dies at 70
Associated Press
Megan Marshack, an aide to Nelson Rockefeller who was with the former vice president when he died in 1979, has died. Marshack died on Oct. 2 of liver and kidney failure in Sacramento, California. She had a long and varied career in journalism. But she suddenly gained national attention after Rockefeller collapsed and died of a heart attack on the night of Jan. 26, 1979. Shifting explanations regarding the details of that night fanned conjecture about the death of the 70-year-old member of the wealthy Rockefeller family and the nature of his relationship with his 25-year-old researcher. Marshack kept quiet about what happened and became a “mystery woman” hounded by reporters.