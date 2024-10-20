Yankees and Dodgers meet in World Series for 12th time in matchup of Broadway and Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — New York neighbors who became cross-country rivals, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are renewing their starry struggle in the World Series for the first time in 43 years. It will be Broadway vs. Hollywood. Subway vs. Freeway. Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani. New York is 8-3 against the Dodgers in the most frequent World Series matchup, including 6-1 against Brooklyn and 2-2 versus LA. Mickey Owen, Al Gionfriddo, Cookie Lavagetto, Sandy Amoros, Johnny Podres, Don Larsen, Sandy Koufax and Reggie Jackson created indelible images in the matchup.

