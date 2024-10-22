A man accused of threatening to kill Democratic election officials will likely plead guilty

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of making repeated threats to kill the top election officials in Colorado and Arizona as well as judges and federal law enforcement agents is expected to plead guilty in federal court on Wednesday. Teak Brockbank is scheduled to appear in court in Denver for a change of plea hearing. After the 45-year-old was arrested in August, he pleaded not guilty to one count of making interstate threats. Brockbank allegedly told investigators that he wasn’t a“vigilante” and that he hoped his posts would simply “wake people up.”

