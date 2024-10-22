AARP to honor Glenn Close with Movies for Grownups career achievement award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glenn Close is set to receive AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The 77-year-old actor with a career spanning nearly 50 years will receive the honor at the AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony in January. The AARP launched the Movies for Grownups initiative in 2002 to fight ageism in Hollywood, and it celebrates movies “for grownups, by grownups” in an annual awards ceremony. Alan Cumming will host this year’s ceremony on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills. In a statement, Close says she is honored to receive the award and that she loves making movies for all audiences.

