A look at food-related illnesses at restaurants over the years

Outbreaks of foodborne illnesses are pretty rare for well known restaurant chains, but they do happen. This week, an outbreak of E. coli food poisonings linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states, including one person who died and 10 who were hospitalized. McDonald’s has halted the distribution of slivered onions and temporarily removed the Quarter Pounder from menus in multiple states. The Associated Press has assembled a brief history of some of recent incidents that sickened customers, roiled businesses and sometimes changed how food safety is regulated in the U.S.

