Angelenos mourn Mexican-born pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who starred for the Dodgers in the 1980s
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles is mourning the death of Mexican-born pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who starred for the Dodgers in the early 1980s. Fans decorated a welcome sign outside Dodger Stadium with a sombrero and serape and placed candles and No. 34 jerseys on the ground. Across the street a mariachi band played its musical respects to the pitcher whose unique delivery and success on the mound created “Fernandomania” in the city. He was a hero to the city’s Latino community and he stayed close to the Dodgers after retiring, working on the team’s Spanish-language broadcast. Valenzuela died Tuesday at age 63.