Lana Del Rey did marry alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana, document shows

NEW YORK (AP) — It is official. Lana Del Rey and alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene did marry in Louisiana last month. After a few weeks of speculation, Del Rey and Dufrene’s marriage license was signed and returned to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, where it was filed on Friday. On Sept. 26, the 39-year-old Del Rey and 49-year-old Dufrene tied the knot in Des Allemands, Louisiana. The document obtained by The Associated Press lists Los Angeles pastor Judah Smith as the officiant. He’s namechecked on her 2023 album. In the state of Louisiana, marriage licenses are meant to be returned by the officiant within 10 days of the ceremony, but the clerk’s office said exceptions are made.

