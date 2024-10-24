A car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 officers

ACAMBARO, Mexico (AP) — A car bomb left outside a police station in western Mexico has wounded three people. Prosecutors in the violence-wracked state of Guanajuato said Thursday that the three were wounded in the town of Acambaro. They said another explosion occurred in the nearby town of Jerecuaro, but nobody was wounded. The near-simultaneous attacks in two different towns about a half-hour apart suggested the involvement of drug cartels that have been fighting bloody turf battles for years in Guanajuato. Despite the violence, President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged to continue the “hugs, not bullets” approach of her predecessor. Sheinbaum said Thursday she has ordered the army “not to have confrontations” with the cartels.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.