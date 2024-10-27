Uzbekistan holds parliamentary election without real opposition

Voters in Uzbekistan are choosing a new parliament in an election that features no real opposition to the Central Asian country’s strongman president, despite a recent overhaul of the electoral system and years of reform that have included economic liberalization and easing censorship. Shavkat Mirziyoyev retains a tight grip on power in the country of 37 million, and has enjoyed broad support since taking office in 2016 for political and economic reforms that eased his predecessor’s harshly repressive policies. All candidates running in Sunday’s election have been nominated by Uzbekistan’s five registered parties, none of which oppose Mirziyoyev.

