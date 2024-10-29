Finland’s president calls North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia an escalation

BEIJING (AP) — Finland’s president says that North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia represents an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war that goes against China’s own stated position on the conflict. Finnish President Alexander Stubb made his comments after meeting for more than three hours with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing in a visit to discuss the war as well as trade and other issues. Chinese officials did not comment on specifics, but Chinese state media said the two sides had an in-depth exchange. The Finnish leader also said that China should continue its efforts in pushing for peace in Ukraine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.