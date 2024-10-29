Hungary’s Orbán visits Georgia to give a boost to its ruling party facing post-election protests

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s ruling party, which has faced massive opposition protests demanding the annulment of its declared victory in the weekend parliamentary election, is getting a boost with a visit from Hungary’s prime minister. Victor Orbán was the first foreign leader to congratulate Georgian Dream and on Monday, he arrived in Georgia on a trip that highlighted his rifts within the European Union. The EU said he doesn’t have any mandate from the bloc. Tens of thousands of Georgians rallied outside parliament on Monday night, demanding a new election under international supervision and a probe into the alleged vote rigging. Tensions are simmering in Georgia, where the governing Georgian Dream party has become increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow.

