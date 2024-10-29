Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season
AP Hockey Writer
The six-team Professional Women’s Hockey League is launching its expansion process with plans to add as many as two franchises for the start of the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by the the league’s senior vice president of business operations Amy Scheer speaking at the ESPNW Summit in New York on Tuesday. Scheer says the league will begin sending proposal requests to several markets starting next week, while also accepting applications. Among the U.S. expansion candidates are Detroit and Pittsburgh, where the PWHL hosted neutral site games during its inaugural season last year. In Canada, Quebec City has already announced its interest in being an expansion market.