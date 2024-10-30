Race-motivated assault charges filed against former New Hampshire police officer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A white former New Hampshire police officer has been accused of a race-motivated assault against a Black bank executive outside of a diner on Thanksgiving Eve 2023. The state attorney general’s office filed a civil rights complaint against Aaron Goodwin on Tuesday. Similar complaints also were filed against his brother and sister-in-law. The attorney general’s office says the conduct by the Goodwin family “was motivated by race and/or national origin” and they’ve proposed fines and a restraining order against them. Aaron Goodwin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge last month and received a suspended sentence. His lawyer says he feared for his safety and his conduct had nothing to with race.

