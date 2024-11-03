Cyprus is committed to expanding defense ties with the US, says its president

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus says his administration is committed to expanding defense and security cooperation with the U.S. as his meeting with the American President Joe Biden last week charted a course for the “next ambitious steps” in bilateral relations that are currently at a “historic high.” President Nikos Christodoulides told the Associated Press in an email response to a questionnaire Sunday that his government’s “clear foreign policy orientation” has resulted in deepening the Cyprus-U.S. strategic partnership over the last 18 months in fields including law enforcement cooperation on countering money laundering and sanctions evasion.

