Florida will vote on marijuana, abortion in an election that will test GOP’s dominance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s election will test whether the state maintains its new reputation as a Republican stronghold, as Democrats count on turnout for abortion rights and recreational marijuana ballot questions. Gone are the days when Florida was looked at as the biggest prize among swing states. After former President Barack Obama won Florida twice, Former President Donald Trump carried the state by a whisker in 2016 and then by a much larger in 2020. In 2022, Republicans took all five statewide seats on the ballot by landslide margins. But Democrats hope the ballot questions, along with the enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris, will make Florida more competitive again.

