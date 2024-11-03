Romanchuk wins men’s wheelchair race at NYC Marathon, Scaroni wins women’s event

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcel Hug’s three-year streak as New York Marathon men’s wheelchair champion is over after Daniel Romanchuk won the race. The Swiss star had won 16 straight marathons, including a gold medal at this year’s Paris Paralympics. Romanchuk ended up in a three-man race with David Weir and Tomoki Suzuki. The trio came into the last mile within a second of each other. Romanchuk, who also won in 2018 and 2019, won in 1 hour, 36 minutes, 31 seconds. Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race in 1:48.05. It’s the first time in the history of the race that both the men’s and women’s wheelchair events were won by Americans.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.