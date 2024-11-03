Russia sends nearly 100 drones into Ukraine, as Zelenskyy urges tougher sanctions against Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow sent close to 100 drones into Ukraine overnight into Sunday, Ukrainian officials said. 66 drones were destroyed during the overnight barrage, with a further 27 drones “lost” over various areas and one flying into Belarusian airspace. No casualties were reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia had launched around 900 guided aerial bombs, 500 drones and 30 missiles against Ukraine over the past week. He appealed Sunday on X to Ukraine’s allies to provide “long-range capabilities for our security” and to enact more effective sanctions against Russia. Kyiv is still awaiting word from its Western partners on its repeated requests to use the long-range weapons they provide to hit targets on Russian soil.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.