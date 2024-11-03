When polls close in battleground states on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The results on Election Day will come down to Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have visited those seven battleground states the most during their campaigns. It will be a game of hopscotch to keep up with key times Tuesday in those states, which stretch across four different time zones. Georgia’s polls close first at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. and Pennsylvania and most of Michigan at 8 p.m. The rest of Michigan closes at 9 p.m. along with Arizona and Wisconsin. Nevada closes at 10 p.m. Eastern.

