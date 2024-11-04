A courtroom of relief: FBI recovers funds for victims of scammed banker

WICHITA, KANSAS (AP) — Cheers and sobs of relief broke out in a federal courtroom in Kansas as dozens of people whose life savings had been embezzled by a bank CEO learned federal law enforcement had recovered their money. Seventy-year-old Bart Camilli said he couldn’t describe the weight lifted from his shoulders when he learned he’d be getting back nearly $450,000 in lifelong savings. In August, former Kansas bank CEO Shan Hanes was sentenced to 24 years for embezzling $47 million from customer accounts — money prosecutors say was sent to scammers. The victims learned they would get their money back at a restitution hearing Monday.

