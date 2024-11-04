About 24 states say they’ll send National Guard troops to DC for vote certification and inauguration
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — National Guard officials say more than two dozen states have indicated they would be willing to send Guard troops to Washington if requested in the weeks following the presidential election and in the runup to the inauguration. The District of Columbia has not yet made any formal request for Guard troops, but officials across the government have been preparing for the possibility that the U.S. Capitol could once again be rocked by violence around the certification of the election by Congress on Jan. 6 and the inauguration two weeks later.