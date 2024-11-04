Appeals court says Arizona should release list of voters with unverified citizenship

PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court says Arizona must release a list of tens of thousands of voters who were mistakenly classified as having access to full ballots because of a coding glitch. The Arizona Court of Appeals on Monday rejected an appeal by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office. Fontes had sought to reverse the lower court’s order or at least suspend it. Arizona is the only state that requires voters to prove their citizenship to participate in local and state races. Those who haven’t can swear under penalty of law to participate only in federal elections, but some were misclassified from federal-only to full-ballot voters. Several tight races in the battleground state are expected to be decided by razor-thin margins.

