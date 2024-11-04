Philippine military drills to seize an island in the South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military has opened two weeks of combat drills that will include seizing an island in the disputed South China Sea and likely be frowned upon by China. More than 3,000 Filipino army, navy and air force personnel will take part in the maneuvers, which Philippine military officials say are not directed against any country. China has rapidly expanded its military and has become increasingly assertive in pursuing territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. The tensions have led to more frequent confrontations, primarily with the Philippines and Vietnam, though the disputes also involve Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Taiwan.

