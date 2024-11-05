A former Trump aide and a longtime congressman are likely to win in high-profile Georgia races

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Donald Trump aide is likely to win election to Congress from Georgia on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a longtime representative will be trying to clinch his 17th term in the House against a former Trump administration official. Those will be the two highest-profile congressional races in Georgia in an election with no statewide candidates on the ballot. Voters across Georgia will be deciding three referendums. They include a measure that tries to limit property tax increases by limiting increases in a home’s taxable value. The most competitive elections will be in a handful of state House races where Democrats are trying to reduce the Republican majority.

