Appeals court says Colorado ban on gun sales to those under 21 can take effect

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Colorado law raising the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 can take effect while the legal battle over it continues. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that lawyers for one of the teens who challenged the law with a gun rights group, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, didn’t meet the legal burden for having the law blocked while the lawsuit played out. The law was one of four gun control bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in 2023 following the lead of other states trying to confront a surge in violent crime and mass shootings.

