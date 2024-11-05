Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup encourage donations for Spanish flood recovery efforts

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — With the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup set to be played in Malaga, Spain, this month, the International Tennis Federation is making a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts for the recent catastrophic flooding in the country. The ITF and its two team tournaments said in a news release Tuesday that they express sympathy to the victims and support for the communities and families affected by the floods. The Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, along with the ITF, are donating to the Cruz Roja and encouraging tennis fans to contribute.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.