Book Review: ‘The Name of This Band is R.E.M.’ is a vivid journey through the rock band’s history

Peter Ames Carlin writes a cultural history of the rock bank in “The Name of This Band is R.E.M.” The Associated Press’ Andrew DeMillo writes that Carlin’s book is a poetic meditation on what made so many of R.E.M.’s songs stand out and remain resonant today. Carlin’s book offers plenty of behind the scenes details and trivia about R.E.M.’s rise. DeMillo writes that one of the few weaknesses of the book is the fact the band’s members didn’t agree to an interview for it, giving it few new revelations. But DeMillo said the book still demonstrates R.E.M.’s impact.

