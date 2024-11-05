Democrats defend Michigan’s open Senate seat, a rare opportunity for Republicans

DETROIT (AP) — Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers are competing for Michigan’s open Senate seat. The GOP hopes Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement will enable them to send a Republican to the Senate from Michigan for the first time in 30 years. Slotkin is a former CIA analyst, third-term representative and rising Democratic Party star. Rogers chaired the House Intelligence Committee and was lured out of retirement to run. He trailed Slotkin significantly in fundraising until the GOP became more confident and funneled money into the race. The outcome could determine whether Democrats hold their slim Senate majority.

