Georgia Democratic prosecutor pursuing election case against Trump faces Republican challenger

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican lawyer who interned in the White House under Donald Trump is challenging Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She’s the Georgia prosecutor who brought charges against the former president over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Courtney Kramer worked in the White House counsel’s office during the Trump presidency and is active in GOP organizations. She’s the first Republican to run for district attorney in Fulton County since 2000. Fulton County is home to 11% of the state’s electorate and includes most of the city of Atlanta. It is a Democratic stronghold.

